By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 June 2022 • 9:02

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck to release an album of cover songs Credit: Screenshot YouTube

Following their recent live performances, Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have agreed to team up and produce an album of cover and original songs.

The album to be called “18” was announced by the pair on June 13 and will be released on July 15 according to the Beck who was speaking at a plaque laying ceremony at the Hard Rock Hotel for Jimi Hendrix.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the renowned blues guitarist have been performing together for a couple of weeks at different venues in the UK. Beck had told Reuters after the last live performance: “It’s almost like you’ve been through a record store and gone jumping from one genre to another.”

The pair are apparently working on the album again at Depp’s home in France last week, which it is understood will include a mix of Motown, the Beach Boys and some of Depp’s own original writing. .

The two are understood to have been recording music since 2019, which Beck says: “We slowly built songs that we just like. We didn’t really make any design.

“He has … a very distinctive (voice) and he gets he gets music and hopefully I’ve enabled him to open up to some songs that he wouldn’t otherwise been interested in.”

Beck continued saying: “I hope I have helped him a little bit having some kind of understanding and closeness and joking, and just keeping the fun thing going,” in reference to his recent defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The album by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck will be a popular release with both artists big names in their respective industries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.