By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 18:11
MADRID: 16-year-old breaks into police headquarters and steals several weapons and ammunition. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
The 16-year-old who is not of Spanish nationality managed to avoid all the security devices and sneaked into the central headquarters of the National Police, in the Madrid neighbourhood of Canillas.
Once inside the young man allegedly stole two pistols and ammunition that were in the lockers of some of the agents.
After noticing this security breach through the surveillance cameras, the lad was arrested hours later and the police recovered the two handguns that he had stolen.
Initial findings claim the man had scaled the three-metre-high wall around the complex, and police say it is possible he had the help of some accomplices of the same age.
After wandering around the complex for a few minutes, unnoticed by police personnel, the minor gained access to a facility where the property of some of the officers was stored.
The young assailant allegedly broke into several lockers and made off with two pistols and ammunition. He then left the police headquarters, again without alerting any of the officers on duty.
However, police officers became aware of the robbery shortly after, corroborating the facts with the numerous security cameras in the complex.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.