MADRID: 16-year-old  breaks into police headquarters and steals several weapons and ammunition

The 16-year-old who is not of Spanish nationality managed to avoid all the security devices and sneaked into the central headquarters of the National Police, in the Madrid neighbourhood of Canillas.

Once inside the young man allegedly stole two pistols and ammunition that were in the lockers of some of the agents.

After noticing this security breach through the surveillance cameras, the lad was arrested hours later and the police recovered the two handguns that he had stolen.

Initial findings claim the man had scaled the three-metre-high wall around the complex, and police say it is possible he had the help of some accomplices of the same age.

After wandering around the complex for a few minutes, unnoticed by police personnel, the minor gained access to a facility where the property of some of the officers was stored.

The young assailant allegedly broke into several lockers and made off with two pistols and ammunition. He then left the police headquarters, again without alerting any of the officers on duty.

However, police officers became aware of the robbery shortly after, corroborating the facts with the numerous security cameras in the complex.