MADRID: The ‘Employment Route’ comes to Spain to offer more than 150 jobs

Madrid City Council has joined the ‘Employment Route’ which is an initiative of the company Clece which seeks to provide job opportunities for people with difficulties in accessing the labour market.

Clece is a large company with more than 80,000 employees in Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom, which works to promote quality employment and the inclusion of disadvantaged groups in the labour market.

Today and tomorrow, from 9:00.am to 3:00.pm CET, the ‘Madrid Emplea’ bus, which has become a travelling employment office, will be located in front of the Los Cármenes Training Centre, at Calle Alhambra, 89.

Inside, Clece recruitment technicians will be conducting interviews to fill more than 150 jobs with different profiles, such as physiotherapists, nursing assistants, maintenance workers, cleaners, airport auxiliary services, home help assistants, etc. Among all candidates, priority will be given to people from disadvantaged groups.

The candidates have been pre-selected by the Madrid Employment Agency, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) and small social entities.

As explained by the Delegate for Economy, Innovation and Employment and President of the Employment Agency, Miguel Ángel Redondo, this initiative offers “a new job opportunity that will allow 150 people to rejoin the labour market”.

Redondo, who witnessed the start of the selection tests, recalled that “the boost to employment in the city has led to a nine-month reduction in unemployment, achieving record levels of affiliation in Madrid”.