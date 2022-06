As announced today, Tuesday, June 14, by Marbella Town Hall , the Club Deportivo Marbella Basket, and the Andalucian Basketball Federation, this Saturday, June 18, the Malaga municipality will celebrate the first-ever 3×3 Tournament ‘Feria de San Bernabe’.

This new event in the popular Costa del Sol resort will start at 10am and continue until 6pm in the evening, staged in the Antonio Serrano Lima pavilion . The idea was born with a vocation for continuity, and aspires to become one of the reference competitions in the province of Malaga

More than 250 federated athletes are expected to attend, from the baby, pre-mini, mini, children’s, cadet, and junior categories, and of both sexes. During the day, thanks to the sponsorship of Marca Marbella, a commemorative kit will be delivered to each of the players.