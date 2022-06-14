By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 20:18

Image of the Antonio Serrano Lima pavilion in Marbella. Credit: Google maps - Jose Manuel Poyatos

This Saturday, June 18 will see the staging of the first-ever 3×3 Tournament ‘Feria de San Bernabe’ in the Malaga city of Marbella.

