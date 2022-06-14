By Guest Writer • 14 June 2022 • 11:59

Teaching road safety to the very young Credit: Mijas Council

MIJAS Council commemorated World Road Safety Day on June 13 by engaging with two- and three-year-olds from the Gloria Fuertes Nursery School.

The Transport and Mobility department organised a tour of the Las Lagunas Road Education Park for the children aimed at giving the youngsters a first idea of signalling and the importance of complying with road regulations for the safety of all users.

Councillor Josele González explained the background to the park and said “this place that was under construction just six months ago and just a year ago was an empty and inhospitable space in the centre of Las Lagunas, has today become a place full of life.

“It is a park that is open to all the schools in Mijas who want to use it. Little by little, we are transferring all the road training and education activity that we bring to schools to this space, and we have opted for to make it a space for recreation and also for training in which boys and girls of our municipality can learn road safety regulations while having fun” he added.

inaugurated last April, the park simulates a mini city in which all the existing elements in daily traffic are found, allowing those taking part to use bicycles, cars, wheeled toys, scooters and tricycles.

