Mijas Town Hall to provide a free bus for young people going to Gamepolis

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 2:40

Image of Tamara Vera with Antonio Herrezuelo. Credit: [email protected]

Young people going to Gameopolis from Mijas municipality can take advantage of a free bus provided by Mijas Town Hall.

As announced by Mijas Town Hall this Monday, June 13, on July 22, 23, and 24, the Malaga Trade Fair and Congress Centre will host the eighth edition of the video game festival. This event is attended by thousands of people annually.

Tamara Vera, the Councillor for Youth, accompanied by Antonio Herrezuelo, the Deputy Secretary of the Mibu Association, explained that this year the event will feature a wide range of activities, conferences, masterclasses, and courses related to the world of video games and e-sports.

“This year we collaborate with the Mibu association in an event that takes place in Malaga, in which we want our young people from Mijas to have facilities to attend. Mijas Council has made a bus available to all the young people from Mijas who want to sign up, and who can go to Gamepolis for free”, assured Vera.

She added: “The bus will pick up at three points in our municipality: in La Cala, Las Lagunas, and Mijas Pueblo, in order to facilitate all the young people from Mijas who want to attend”.

The transport route will begin in La Cala de Mijas at 8:30, continuing its course to the Las Lagunas water park. Finally, at 9:30am, the bus will pick up those at the door of Mijas Town Hall to continue on its way to Gamepolis. In the evening, starting at 9pm, the journey back to the municipality will begin with the same route as the previous one.

Mr Herrezuelo from Mibu pointed out that: “the bus has no price, and in addition, we facilitate the purchase of tickets through our website”, emphasising that: “you can also contact us in case you need more information or to ask any questions by contacting our WhatsApp number that is on the website: www.mibu.es “.

All that the young people who want to sign up have to do is go through the facilities of the youth department and formalise their registration to be able to enjoy this service on July 23.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.