Nine TOWIE stars barred from Madrid to London flight after ‘appalling behaviour’

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 21:59

Image of an Air Europa Boeing 787-8. Credit: Wikipedia - Alan Wilson CC BY-SA 2.0

After allegedly disrespecting airline rules, nine TOWIE stars were barred from a flight to London from Madrid.

According to a report by The Sun this evening, Tuesday, June 14, nine stars of the popular ITV show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, were barred from boarding a flight from Madrid to London. It is believed the TOWIE cast members had been involved in what was described by one anonymous witness as ‘appalling behaviour’.

The reality stars were apparently making their way home after filming in the Dominican Republic, and had stopped in Madrid to catch a connecting flight to London. Said to comprise four males and five females, the group allegedly refused to comply with Air Europa rules during the flight from the Caribbean to the Spanish capital.

Insiders spoke with The Sun on condition of anonymity, with one telling how a cast member vaped openly after being asked by cabin crew not to. “Fumes were visible above their seats. They were asked to stop but refused. It was appalling behaviour. Absolutely idiotic”, they commented.

“This lunatic behaviour brings shame on ITV and the entire Towie show”, an insider told The Sun. “They were refusing to adhere to safety and security rules, and giving it the ‘big one’”, they added. It has not been suggested though that any of them were acting aggressive or getting physical.

Among the group were believed to be three of the show’s newest female members, as well as one established male star. Five of the group are said to have refused to comply with requests to wear the mandatory in-flight face masks while seated.

When the aircraft landed in Madrid at 11.25am yesterday, Monday, June 13, Spanish police were waiting for them. As a result, the nine were barred from boarding the UX1015 flight to London Gatwick. The subsequent removal of their baggage from the aircraft caused the plane to depart one hour and fifteen minutes late.

“There was an incident on the flight. Following protocol, several passengers were asked to leave the plane for refusing to wear the mandatory masks, and one of them for smoking inside the aircraft”, an Air Europa spokeswoman informed The Sun.

“While leaving the aircraft, they were accompanied by other passengers without further incident”, she concluded.

___________________________________________________________

