Police find El Ejido's two missing boys and father alive and well Credit: Twitter @policia

The two boys, aged 10 and 13, who went missing with their father, aged 42, on April 16 in the Almeria municipality of El Ejido, have been located, as reported by Spanish National Police on Monday, June 13.

The Spanish National Centre for Missing Persons (CND) issued the corresponding alerts for the disappearance of the father and the boys, indicating that the three disappeared in April in El Ejido, Almeria, as reported by Noticias de Navarra.

After finding the missing family, sources from the Provincial Police Station of Almeria stated that the three missing people are well and the father has requested that “their privacy is respected”.

The Spanish National Police passed the investigation on to the local police station in El Ejido after stressing that there was no risk to the children and that it could all be a case of a “change of address”.

The children had reportedly been living with the father for six years with police stating at the time that “the father has changed his address and it is not known where they live right now”, which is why it was considered that the disappearance was not dangerous.

The Local Police of Granada had also reported, on its social networks, that the three “could be in Granada or its metropolitan area”, asking people to contact police if they had any information about the disappearance.

