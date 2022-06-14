By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 17:04
Police find El Ejido's two missing boys and father alive and well
Credit: Twitter @policia
The Spanish National Centre for Missing Persons (CND) issued the corresponding alerts for the disappearance of the father and the boys, indicating that the three disappeared in April in El Ejido, Almeria, as reported by Noticias de Navarra.
After finding the missing family, sources from the Provincial Police Station of Almeria stated that the three missing people are well and the father has requested that “their privacy is respected”.
The Spanish National Police passed the investigation on to the local police station in El Ejido after stressing that there was no risk to the children and that it could all be a case of a “change of address”.
The children had reportedly been living with the father for six years with police stating at the time that “the father has changed his address and it is not known where they live right now”, which is why it was considered that the disappearance was not dangerous.
The Local Police of Granada had also reported, on its social networks, that the three “could be in Granada or its metropolitan area”, asking people to contact police if they had any information about the disappearance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.