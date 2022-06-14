Province of Malaga: Only three patients with Covid in ICU

The report states that 94 patients suffering from an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 remain bedridden in Malaga’s hospitals. Of those 94 three are currently receiving care in the ICU.

As of Friday, June 10, the province of Malaga has recorded 634 new positives, 43 hospitalised patients and 3 deaths. The number of recovered patients has also risen to 817.

Malaga hospitals have only three patients with Covid admitted to intensive care units (ICU), which is the lowest figure in a long time.

In Andalusia as a whole, there are 498 people hospitalised with coronavirus of whom 25 are in intensive care units.

Experts are asking the public to remain careful and on alert as they are predicting an increase in cases this summer due to the approaching holidaying season. There is a high rate of vaccinated people in Europe so it is hoped the situation will remain under control.

However, the health authorities remind us that caution must be maintained in order to curb outbreaks of Covid, especially in view of the arrival of possible variants that escape the immunity offered by the vaccine.