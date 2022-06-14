By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 14:02

Putin appoints Ukrainian-born female as Russia's new advisor to Prosecutor General. Image: @terror_alarm/ Twitter

RUSSIA’S President Vladimir Putin has appointed Ukrainian-born Natalia Poklonskaya, who was removed from her position as deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo on Monday, June 13, as the new advisor to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

Natalia Poklonskaya, the Ukrainian-born woman who played a major role during the annexation of Crimea, was appointed by Putin as the new advisor to Igor Krasnov, Russia’s Prosecutor General, on Tuesday, June 14.

“Friends! Today I have been appointed to the position of Advisor to the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Viktorovich Krasnov,” she announced via messaging service Telegram.

“I know that there will be many good wishes – I thank everyone in advance for their support and interest in my service.

“I stop maintaining social pages and any public activity. Now I will be engaged in the fulfilment of the tasks set by the Prosecutor General of Russia in accordance with the Federal Law ‘On the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation,'” she said on Tuesday, June 14.

As noted, rumours circulated on social media on Monday, June 13 that Poklonskaya had been sacked by Putin after it was relieved that she had been relieved of her role as deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation.

It was believed that she had been removed due to ‘sympathetic’ comments towards Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

In fact, Poklonskaya made headlines back in April when she questioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She called the war a “catastrophe” according to the Moscow Times.

Furthermore, in an interview on April 19 which has since gone viral, the Ukrainian-born 42-year-old spoke in opposition to the invasion.

“People are dying, houses and entire cities are destroyed [leaving] millions of refugees,” Poklonskaya said in April, according to the Moscow Times.

“Bodies and souls are mutilated. My heart is bursting with pain. My two native countries are killing each other, that’s not what I wanted and it’s not what I want.”

She was also believed to have spoken out against the use of the Russian “Z” symbol, even calling it a sign of “tragedy and grief for both Russia and Ukraine.”

As previously reported, the Russian “Z” symbol, which has been used as a symbol of war for Putin’s army since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, was used against Russia by Ukrainian soldiers back in May.

Gruesome images circulated on social media at the time which showed four dead Russian soldiers lined up as part of the Z pattern with blood smeared on the ground.

The discovery of the bodies was made on the outskirts of the war-torn city of Kharkiv, which had been described as an ‘open-air morgue’ by journalists in Ukraine.

