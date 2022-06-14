Renfe assures it has not suspended the sale of Madrid-Alicante tickets

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 0:54

Image of a Renfe train in Madrid. Credit: Wikipedia - By Thealx - Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5630936

The sale of train tickets on the Madrid-Alicante route has not been suspended Renfe has assured.

In a statement issued this Monday, June 13, Renfe has assured that it has ‘not suspended the sale of tickets between Madrid and Alicante‘. The train operator explained that it is ‘waiting for the new circulation schedules to be established that will then allow sales to be restored from July 1’.

‘This is a normal procedure in the railway system around the world, and in Spain, it has occurred or is occurring on other lines and services. In this way, work is being done to avoid any damage to passengers’, the statement continued, according to lasprovincias.es.

David Perez, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid, asked the central government this Saturday, June 11, to revoke the decision to temporarily suspend the sale of AVE tickets between Alicante and Madrid from June 30.

“No minimally responsible manager can come up with a worse time to suspend the AVE between Madrid and Alicante when so many hundreds of thousands of people from Madrid choose that province for their vacations, and when there are so many links between the two provinces” said Perez.

He added, “The moment is inopportune, the decision is unacceptable. From the Community, we demand that the Government revoke that decision, and that the AVE between Madrid and Alicante not be suspended on June 30, or at any other time”.

Renfe however stressed that it has not suspended the sale of tickets between Madrid and Alicante, and is waiting for the new circulation schedules to be established. ‘Once the new schedules are determined, Renfe will follow the usual procedures for the sale of tickets through all its channels’, the railway company indicated.

