By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 15:19

Russia proposes to revoke recognition of independence of Ukraine and Baltic States Credit: Creative Commons

Russia may revoke the recognition of independence of Baltic states and Ukraine, after Russian lawmaker, Yevgeny Fedorov, introduced a new bill.

Russia’s latest proposal to revoke the recognition of Ukraine and Baltic states , comes after a previous bill issued by Fedorov that aimed to denounce the decree that recognises the independence of Lithuania, as reported by Kommersant.

“We just started with Lithuania. And it’s clear why – Lithuania is more dangerous for the Russian Federation in terms of the situation related to the Kaliningrad region, and in the confrontation with NATO and the United States,” stated Fedorov.

“That is why Lithuania is more important now, but that does not mean that we will stop there”.

Fedorov is of the opinion that the Baltic republics and Ukraine withdrew from the USSR bypassing the existing legal norms.

“There is point 6 in the NATO charter, according to which disputed territories cannot be part of the alliance. As soon as the territories of the Baltic states are recognised as disputed, this will be the basis for the exclusion of the Baltic states from NATO,” he continued.

“In other words, the principle of disputed territories was violated when these countries were admitted to NATO, but the information about it has been revealed only now,” Fedorov concluded.

