Russian volunteers sent to frontlines after being promised "humanitarian work" claims Ukraine Credit: @ServiceSsu

A Russian soldier allegedly provided the information on the humanitarian aid volunteer’s fate in a video released by the Security Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, June, 14.

Russian recruitment companies are now reportedly searching for “volunteers” for the Russian army. In exchange they offer “lousy wages”, with workers expected to “renew” the occupied territories in the vicinity of Ukraine by removing wreckage or providing humanitarian aid, before then being sent to the front line.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published this information in a tweet, alongside the video footage:

“Russia has come up with a new scheme for supplying “garmat material” to the front lines: they hire men to do “humanitarian” work – to remove wrecks or carry aid, and then send them to the war”

росія придумала нову схему постачання гарматного м’яса на передову: наймають чоловіків нібито на «гуманітарну» роботу – розбирати завали чи вантажити допомогу, а звідти відправляють на війну ➡️ https://t.co/H96p7GAys5 pic.twitter.com/sGxMgXKhur — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 14, 2022

The information provided to SBU investigators was reported by an alleged full-time Russian soldier, who had come for a contract allegedly as an “odd-job man”.

However, according to him, there is little choice for such contract servicemen: to serve as “armoured vehicles” in the illegal armed formations of the LPR/DPR (Luhansk People’s Republic/Donetsk People’s Republic) or to be shot at.

In particular, this native of Udmurtia signed a 2-month contract with the Russian Federation military.

He only worked for the first week to clean the school’s territory. And then together with 32 other ‘colleagues’ he was sent to Zolote under the command of the so-called ‘LNR’.

And things did not go well for them: “Of these 32 people: 7 were taken prisoner, 6 went back, the rest were 200. I myself was wounded”.

Now the SBU investigators and counter-insurgents are working with him.

