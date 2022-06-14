Say goodbye to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 June 2022 • 11:52

Internet Explorer _ Image Microsoft

Microsoft says it’s time to say goodbye as it announces that its Internet Explorer which was launched 27 years ago will disappear tomorrow.

The browser will be phased out completely from June 15 with all recent versions of Windows including the company’s newest browser Edge. Originally launched as an add-on to Windows 95, the browser is no longer competitive nor sufficiently secure to compete with more modern browsers and websites.

At one time the browser accounted for nearly 95 per cent of the market but that share declined rapidly as competitors offered faster and better browsers, with improved interfaces and smoother performance. A rise in internet “crime” had also put paid to the continued use of the browser

For some time now Microsoft has been including Edge in their package, a much more secure, safer and faster browser offering far more functionality.

But for some compatibility with legacy systems remains an issue, particularly for those companies that failed to keep up with the latest technology. Edge does allow for a compatibility mode, however with Microsoft pulling the plug on the software no support will be able and usability could decline.

Users of Internet Explorer are urged to make the switch to Edge to ensure their internet usage is safer and a better experience, but as we say goodbye for some it will bring nostalgia and for others, it will be good riddance.

