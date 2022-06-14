SPAIN: water reserve is at 48.2 per cent of capacity

By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 16:15
Spain: Map of the water reserve. Credit Spanish Government Website
The reservoirs currently store 27,040 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water, decreasing in the last week by 449 cubic hectometres (0.8 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs).
The reserve by area is as follows:
Eastern Cantabrian is at 86.3 per cent
Western Cantabrian at 63.9 per cent
Miño-Sil at 54.4 per cent
Galicia Coast at 68 per cent
Internal basins of the Basque Country at 90.5 per cent
Duero at 55.5 per cent
Tagus at 47.3 per cent
Guadiana at 30.3 per cent
Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 76.9 per cent
Guadalete-Barbate at 33.9 per cent
Guadalquivir at 30 per cent
Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 51.2 per cent
Segura at 44.3 per cent
Júcar at 64.9 per cent
Ebro at 72.4 per cent
Internal basins of Catalonia at 57.5 per cent
Rainfall has affected the Atlantic slope and has been scarce on the Mediterranean slope. The maximum was in Pontevedra with 20.0 mm (20.0 l/m²).
According to the National Statistical Institute of Spain (Instituto Nacional de Estadística INE): 63% of the water supply comes from surface water, 33% from groundwater and 4% from other sources, such as desalination plants.
The hydrological situation has recently been worsening in Spain due to poor rainfall. According to the Spanish meteorology and climatology State Agency, 2022 has started as the second driest year of the 21st century.
Droughts have severe impacts on the landscape and the agriculture of the region: the current meteorological conditions threaten to ruin this season’s crops which are exported across Europe.
