SPAIN: water reserve is at 48.2 per cent of capacity

The reservoirs currently store 27,040 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water, decreasing in the last week by 449 cubic hectometres (0.8 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs).

The reserve by area is as follows:

Eastern Cantabrian is at 86.3 per cent

Western Cantabrian at 63.9 per cent

Miño-Sil at 54.4 per cent

Galicia Coast at 68 per cent

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 90.5 per cent

Duero at 55.5 per cent

Tagus at 47.3 per cent

Guadiana at 30.3 per cent

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 76.9 per cent

Guadalete-Barbate at 33.9 per cent

Guadalquivir at 30 per cent

Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 51.2 per cent

Segura at 44.3 per cent

Júcar at 64.9 per cent

Ebro at 72.4 per cent

Internal basins of Catalonia at 57.5 per cent

Rainfall has affected the Atlantic slope and has been scarce on the Mediterranean slope. The maximum was in Pontevedra with 20.0 mm (20.0 l/m²).

According to the National Statistical Institute of Spain (Instituto Nacional de Estadística INE): 63% of the water supply comes from surface water, 33% from groundwater and 4% from other sources, such as desalination plants.

The hydrological situation has recently been worsening in Spain due to poor rainfall. According to the Spanish meteorology and climatology State Agency, 2022 has started as the second driest year of the 21st century.

Droughts have severe impacts on the landscape and the agriculture of the region: the current meteorological conditions threaten to ruin this season’s crops which are exported across Europe.