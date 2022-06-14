By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 16:29

Study reveals countries with the most confusing tipping culture for Brits Credit: Creative Commons

A new study conducted by luxury travel company The Thinking Traveller has revealed that the UK travellers find French tipping culture the most confusing of all.

The new research on tipping culture was established after The Thinking Traveller studied multiple relevant search phrases using Google Keyword Planner, such as -how much to tip in x country? -is it customary to tip in x country? and -tipping in x country?, that lead them to discover the top locations for tipping etiquette as searched for by British holidaymakers.

The tipping culture in France topped the list with 18,160 searches a month. Surprisingly, the UK tipping culture took second place, at 1,690 searches with British nationals seemingly confused about their own tipping culture. Surprising no one, Spain came in third place with 660 searches.

The full list of countries with confusing tipping culture as searched for by British nationals:

1. France — 18,160 searches

2. UK — 1,690 searches

3. Spain — 660 searches

4. USA — 600 searches

5. Italy – 370 searches

6. Portugal — 300 searches

7. Greece — 260 searches

8. Germany — 190 searches

9. Russia — 140 searches

10. China — 100 searches

The list of the top 10 global countries searched for in regards to tipping etiquette was as follows:

1. France — 270,570 searches

2. China — 60,510 searches

3. Kenya — 18,150 searches

4. Spain — 10,330 searches

5. Italy — 5,950 searches

6. UK – 3,990 searches

7. USA – 3,710 searches

8. Greece – 3,390 searches

9. Germany – 3,230 searches

10. Portugal – 3,410 searches

Antoine Levy, Sales and Marketing Director, at The Thinking Traveller, stated:

“Tipping etiquette varies widely from country to country. We wanted to find out what countries travellers find the most confusing when it comes to tipping culture and put together a resourceful guide to help people avoid awkward situations when they are abroad.”

