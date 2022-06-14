BREAKING: Another huge fire in Russia as plant in Odintsovo burns Close
Trending:

Sturgeon admits there would be border ‘issues’ between an independent Scotland and England

By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 15:54

Sturgeon admits there would be border 'issues' between an independent Scotland and England. Credit Wikimedia

NICOLA STURGEON has today June 14 admitted there would be similar Northern Ireland-type border issues if Scotland were to be independent of England, according to the Daily Mail.

Nicola Sturgeon who is currently serving as First Minister of Scotland is launching a new referendum drive for independence from the UK but UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said he will not give her the green light to storm ahead.

In light of her new bid for independence, opposition parties accused the Scottish government of being obsessed.

But Nicola defiantly said it was now time to set out “a different and better vision” for Scotland and it was time to talk about independence and then make that choice.

Ms Sturgeon insisted she won last May’s election with a “clear commitment to give the people of Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country”, and that Holyrood had a “decisive majority” of MSPs in favour of independence.

“The Scottish Parliament, therefore, has an indisputable democratic mandate,” she added.

However, Nicola did acknowledge that a future referendum faced challenges, including what she described as an issue of process. 

If a referendum bill was introduced without Westminster agreement then it could be challenged in the courts.

Before the 2014 referendum, the Scottish government struck an agreement with the UK government which transferred authority on a temporary basis but the UK government has so far shown no indication that it would be willing to do so again.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading