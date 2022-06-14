Sturgeon admits there would be border ‘issues’ between an independent Scotland and England

In light of her new bid for independence, opposition parties accused the Scottish government of being obsessed.

But Nicola defiantly said it was now time to set out “a different and better vision” for Scotland and it was time to talk about independence and then make that choice.

Ms Sturgeon insisted she won last May’s election with a “clear commitment to give the people of Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country”, and that Holyrood had a “decisive majority” of MSPs in favour of independence.

“The Scottish Parliament, therefore, has an indisputable democratic mandate,” she added.

However, Nicola did acknowledge that a future referendum faced challenges, including what she described as an issue of process.

If a referendum bill was introduced without Westminster agreement then it could be challenged in the courts.

Before the 2014 referendum, the Scottish government struck an agreement with the UK government which transferred authority on a temporary basis but the UK government has so far shown no indication that it would be willing to do so again.