Two guardian angel bystanders and Police save a baby from certain death

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 June 2022 • 12:15

National Police - Image Policia Nacional

Two bystanders and local police have become guardian angels after coming to the aid of a baby facing certain death as his mother battled to stop him from drowning.

Bystanders on June 13 in Guadalajara in Castilla La Mancha called the national police after coming to the aid of a woman whose baby appeared to be drowning.

A woman noticing the mother struggling with her baby who appeared to have stopped breathing, made the call to the police while she and another tried to help the mother resuscitate the child.

The mother said that the child was drowning and was struggling to breathe.

The incident happened around 9:10 am outside the Ocejón School, with the police call centre telling the woman to practise the Heimlich manoeuvre on the child. Fortunately, the manoeuvre worked and the baby began to breathe again.

No sooner had the baby begun to cry than the first of the police patrols arrived and were able to provide further assistance to the mother and the child.

Police were quickly on the scene where they were able to verify that the danger had already passed. They remained with the mother and her child while they waited for the arrival of the mobile ICU that took the child to the hospital.

The police accompanied the unit ensuring that the child got to the hospital quickly. The child has since been discharged.

The police have commended the actions of the two bystanders who came to the help of the mother and her baby, saying that they had saved the life of the child and could rightly be called guardian angels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.