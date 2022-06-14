By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 17:00

WATCH: Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. Image: @Flash43191300/ Twitter

UNCONFIRMED videos circulating social media on Tuesday, June 14 reportedly show Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroying a Russian ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka.

Videos from Nova Kakhovka, in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian troops, allegedly show the moments a huge explosion blew up a Russian ammunition depot.

The explosion is reported to have occurred at around 4.15 pm local time and videos show giant clouds of thick black smoke pouring from the Russian ammunition facility.

According to local media reports, this is the third day in a row that explosions have rocked Nova Kakhova, which is located south of the river near Kherson, at the dam/crossing, deep in occupied territory,

⚡️One more video of the fire after the explosions in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. The media report that, according to preliminary data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended up in a Russian ammunition depot. We are waiting for official data. https://t.co/PiCfWyx7am pic.twitter.com/tIEY1tGJam — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 14, 2022

If reports of the attack from Ukrainian forces are true then this would be the second confirmed attack on a Russian ammunition warehouse in Ukraine within the last week.

On Wednesday, June 8, the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed that they had successfully bombed a Russian ammunition warehouse in the Pologovsky district of Ukraine.

According to the brigade at the time, with the help of aerial reconnaissance by the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, the attack on the Russian ammunition warehouse was in direct retaliation following shelling from Russian troops on three settlements in the area.

The brigade said Wednesday, June 8: “Artillerymen of the 44th OAbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of aerial reconnaissance of the 81st brigade of the 5th BTGR, bombed the accumulation of enemy equipment and ammunition in the Pologovsky district.”

The 44th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine destroyed a large warehouse of occupiers' ammunition. Judging by the numerous flying missiles, #Russian MLRS systems also exploded as the entire depot went up in flames. pic.twitter.com/hsFhpS0Afn — Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) June 8, 2022

Hours before the explosion in Nova Kakhovka, a fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant in Odintsovo, located in the western suburbs of Moscow, Russia.

Reports and videos, confirmed by the Russian city’s surveillance service, showed a fire raging and thick black clouds billowing into the sky as the Odintsovo plant burns.

В подмосковном Одинцово воспламенился лакокрасочный завод. Задорно горит, весело. pic.twitter.com/00OoUWyEt0 — Sasha Sotnik (@sasha_sotnik) June 14, 2022

