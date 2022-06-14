By Guest Writer • 14 June 2022 • 15:39

The virtuosa Anastasiya Petryshak Credit: TulSun

Ukrainian violinist shone at special Malaga fundraiser to assist charity which cares for children in Kyiv.

MORE than 300 guests recently enjoyed the captivating artistry of world-renowned violinist Anastasiya Petryshak at the beautiful Sala María Cristina in Malaga

Doors opened at 6pm, as guests gathered in the cool shade of the beautifully adorned historic Sala María Cristina, a suitably elegant venue for a charity concert in aid of orphans and handicapped children from the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

Organised by the TulSun Foundation, which cares for 350 such children, the concert forms the heart of a fundraising campaigning aiming to help children in the war-torn country.

Anastasiya Petryshak is not only a world-renowned young violinist of incredible talent and beauty, she is also Ukrainian, and kindly agreed to perform for in support of a cause so close to her heart.

Accompanied by Italian virtuoso pianist, Lorenzo Meo, she performed mesmerising works by John Corigliano, Maurice Ravel – who debuted one of his masterpieces at this very venue – and her compatriot Myroslav Skoryk.

TulSun Foundation is a charity organisation that has been supporting orphans and handicapped children from the Kyiv region of Ukraine for more than five years now – providing medical, educational and humanitarian care for 350 youngsters in specialised centres near the country’s capital.

Over €14,300 was raised on the night and through donations so far, but much more remains to be done now and when the children return home after the war.

Visit https://bekind.ua/es/donation?fundId=1491096&projectId to make a donation.

Thank you for reading ‘Ukrainian violinist shone at special Malaga fundraiser’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.