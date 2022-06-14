By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 15:45

WATCH: Russian soldiers loot Ukrainian supermarket in new SBU footage Credit: Twitter @SecuritySsu

New footage of Russian soldiers allegedly looting a Ukrainian supermarket has been released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Tuesday, June, 14.

The SBU took to Twitter to publish the alleged footage of the Russian soldiers looting:

“The Russian army is a band of villains who steal everything they see from Ukrainians.”

“One such incident was recorded by surveillance cameras in Sumy region. Thanks to our guards there are no longer any invaders, but the “memory” of them is preserved on the video ⬇️”

Російська армія – збіговисько злодіїв, які крадуть в українців все, що бачать Один із таких випадків зафіксували камери спостереження на Сумщині. Завдяки нашим захисникам там уже немає окупантів, але «пам’ять» про них збереглася на відео ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0MRt4oQmTg — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 14, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SecuritySsu

The Security Service of Ukraine continued their statement on the footage of Russian soldiers looting on their official Telegram:

“At first the Nazis “heroically” broke down the doors of the shop, and then they started “demilitarizing” it for the police. They stole everything they could find: from batteries to perfumes. Bags for the loot were found right there, in the cranium.”

“And while the leadership of the Russian Federation is still making up stories about “another army of the world” and “there are no equals”, everyone understands that in reality Russian soldiers have only one face – the killers and looters.”

The newly released footage of the alleged Russian soldiers looting follows other news released by the SBU claiming that Russian recruitment companies are now reportedly searching for “volunteers” for the Russian army.

In exchange they offer “lousy wages”, with workers expected to “renew” the occupied territories in the vicinity of Ukraine by removing wreckage or providing humanitarian aid, before then being sent to the front line.

