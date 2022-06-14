By Joshua Manning • 14 June 2022 • 15:45
WATCH: Russian soldiers loot Ukrainian supermarket in new SBU footage
Credit: Twitter @SecuritySsu
The SBU took to Twitter to publish the alleged footage of the Russian soldiers looting:
“The Russian army is a band of villains who steal everything they see from Ukrainians.”
“One such incident was recorded by surveillance cameras in Sumy region. Thanks to our guards there are no longer any invaders, but the “memory” of them is preserved on the video ⬇️”
Російська армія – збіговисько злодіїв, які крадуть в українців все, що бачать
Один із таких випадків зафіксували камери спостереження на Сумщині. Завдяки нашим захисникам там уже немає окупантів, але «пам’ять» про них збереглася на відео ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0MRt4oQmTg
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 14, 2022
Російська армія – збіговисько злодіїв, які крадуть в українців все, що бачать
Один із таких випадків зафіксували камери спостереження на Сумщині. Завдяки нашим захисникам там уже немає окупантів, але «пам’ять» про них збереглася на відео ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0MRt4oQmTg
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 14, 2022
Credit: Twitter @SecuritySsu
The Security Service of Ukraine continued their statement on the footage of Russian soldiers looting on their official Telegram:
“At first the Nazis “heroically” broke down the doors of the shop, and then they started “demilitarizing” it for the police. They stole everything they could find: from batteries to perfumes. Bags for the loot were found right there, in the cranium.”
“And while the leadership of the Russian Federation is still making up stories about “another army of the world” and “there are no equals”, everyone understands that in reality Russian soldiers have only one face – the killers and looters.”
The newly released footage of the alleged Russian soldiers looting follows other news released by the SBU claiming that Russian recruitment companies are now reportedly searching for “volunteers” for the Russian army.
In exchange they offer “lousy wages”, with workers expected to “renew” the occupied territories in the vicinity of Ukraine by removing wreckage or providing humanitarian aid, before then being sent to the front line.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.