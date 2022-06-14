By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 12:06

World first: Suspected case of cat to human Covid transfer. Image: Kamil Pietrzak/ Unsplash

A PAPER published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases by researchers from Thailand’s Prince of Songkla University in August last year documents the world’s first case of Covid transmission from cat to human.

According to the journal, the case was detected in a 32-year-old female veterinarian, deemed fit and healthy, after she was reportedly exposed to an infected cat and ended up contracting Covid.

It is believed that the owner of the cat was infected with the virus and while under the care of the veterinarian, the cat sneezed on the healthy female and then three days, she developed virus symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Researchers at the University believe that it is the first case of human-cat-human Covid.

The cat, which belonged to two men and shared the same bed as them, tested positive for Covid after a nasal test.

“The identical SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences obtained from the patient and the sequences derived from the cat and its two owners, together with the temporal overlapping of the animal and human infections, indicated that their infections were epidemiologically related,” wrote Sarunyou Chusri and her team from the University’s Faculty of Medicine.

“Because the vet had no prior meetings with the cat owners, she probably acquired SARS-CoV-2 from the cat when it sneezed in her face,” they added.

Interestingly, people are far more likely to infect cats with the virus, according to the New York Times.

Dr Scott Weese, an infectious diseases veterinarian at the University of Guelph in Ontario, told the paper: “When things become human diseases, we too often forget everything else.

“I think it’s important for us to recognise this virus still can move between species,” Weese added.

People infected with the virus are advised to avoid contact with their pets, under US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“If you’re trying to stay away from people because you’re potentially infectious, just try to stay away from animals at the same time,” Weese said.

As reported on Saturday, June 11, a Covid vaccine is under development in India suitable for use on cats and animals, called ‘Anocovax’.

According to the ICAR-National Veterinary Research Centre on Equines in Hisar, India, the vaccine neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus and uses an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta dose.

The ICAR said in a statement: “The CAN-CoV-2 ELISA Kit is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA Kit for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.”

Dr Dilip Sonune told indianexpress.com: “The mutative nature of this virus can ultimately lead to its spreading in all species, and thus, needs an inhibitor like Anocovax — making it a positive breakthrough in this endeavour.”

Scientists in India have noted that the SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain is identical in both humans and animals, hence the isolation for the vaccine.

“So far, infection has been reported in lions. Pet animals like dogs and cats are also at high risk due to their close contact with the human population,” Dr Sonune said.

“Jumping of SARS-CoV-2 from human to animals might accelerate its evolution, and hence affect surveillance and control strategies of Covid-19 in humans.”

Dr Vineeta Poojary said the development of a vaccine for animals was being developed “primarily because there have been reports of Covid [infection] in animals from close contact with people”.

“The concern arises from the fact that if animals get Covid, [the virus] can mutate further than what has been seen in humans. Having a vaccine available would prevent that from being a worry anymore,” she added.

