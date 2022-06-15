100 Montaditos and The Good Burger under investigation for fraud

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 June 2022 • 19:56

100 Montaditos

The Restalia Group which owns 100 Montaditos and The Good Burger is being investigated for fraud and computer crimes by a Madrid court.

The court instituted proceedings against 29 of the group’s companies on June 15 after a complaint was filed accusing the companies of fraud, criminal organisation, coercion and computer crime.

Although the case is said to be in the early stages of the investigation, the judge presiding in court 52 felt it prudent to open preliminary proceedings. Under investigation are the holding company, the owner of the group José María Fernández Capitán, and twenty management staff.

Investigators are piecing together the evidence that has been collected so far, which will be presented to the court which will then decide whether to close the case or to pursue the charges.

No staff have been asked to testify with the complaint believed to have come from a number of franchisees, who accuse the company of causing around €19 million in damages. The franchisees, whose details are not yet known, are being represented by Rafael Franco Lawyers.

Amongst the charges is the claim that Restalia kept pertinent information away from franchisees rendered the restaurants unprofitable and not viable. This includes details of supplier contracts that were hidden from franchisees.

Although in the early stages of the investigation into the activities of Restalia, the group that owns 100 Montaditos and The Good Burger and others, sufficient evidence must have been presented to the court for it to open proceedings against the company, its owner and management. But for now, it’s a case of wait and see.

