By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 2:12

Image of Gatwick airport. Credit: Google maps - Shreenivas S

British security forces have arrested an alleged Russian spy at Gatwick airport.

A Russian man has allegedly been arrested at Gatwick airport this Monday, June 13, on suspicion of being a spy. According to The Sun, he was attempting to leave the UK at the time and was detained under the Official Secrets Act.

“The suspect is believed to have been in the UK spying on behalf of the Putin regime. He was kept under observation and arrested as he arrived at Gatwick to try and fly out of the country”, a source told The Sun.

It is thought that the alleged spy is being held on a clause relating to spying and sabotage that is “useful to an enemy state”. The Russian is thought to be in custody at Hammersmith Police Station in West London. No information has been divulged about his intended destination from Gatwick.

His arrest apparently followed an operation conducted jointly between MI5 and Met’s SO15 counter-terrorism command unit. Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Britain’s security forces have been on high alert for such incidents.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 40s at Gatwick airport on Monday. He remains in custody”, a Met Police spokesperson told The Sun.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.