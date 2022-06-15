By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 17:16

Almeria's Red Cross seeks businesses support to prevent loneliness in elderly Credit: Twitter @CruzRojaAlmeria

The Red Cross launched a campaign in Andalusia aimed at businesses in each neighbourhood, such as pharmacies and food shops encouraging them to become “elderly-friendly establishments” on June, 15, World Day against Elder Abuse.

The Red Cross’ new campaign aims to identify, prevent and avoid loneliness in the elderly in Almeria and across the whole of Andalucia, by encouraging relationships between elderly customers and businesses, as reported by Cope.

To do so, businesses are asked to collaborate with the Red Cross by informing their customers of activities, campaigns and projects carried out by the organisation to promote healthy ageing and reduce isolation

Various Red Cross volunteers have carried out the task of raising the awareness of shopkeepers and informed them of the campaign, awarding those who agree to participate with a “commerce friend of the elderly badge”.

In Almeria, the campaign is seeing results throughout the province, with the Capital seeing various shops in its old town taking part.

Such is the case of the Balcázar Pharmacy whose owner, Francisco Balcázar stated:

“It is important to collaborate in this work as well as being a duty as citizens to take care of our elderly, especially the most vulnerable.It is an excellent initiative because loneliness is a common problem that is close to us and the pharmacy network is the closest health point to the population in terms of distance and trust where people with this problem are cared for and we have to take advantage of this circumstance to respond to this sad situation”.

