Almost 50 Spanish beaches punished for high pollution or overcrowding the coastline

Ecologists in Action (Ecologistas en Accion) have presented the report on The Black Flag beaches for 2022. The report covers around 8,000 kilometres of Spanish coastland. 48 beaches have been given a Black Beach Award this year.

Interestingly for the first time in history, a Black Flag has been awarded to the impact of sunscreens used in sun protection creams, which are a major pollutant.

Sunscreens can contain substances such as endocrine disruptors, among others, which not only affect the health of human beings but also that of seas, rivers and lakes.

Ana Aldarias, the spokesperson for Ecologists in Action, said: “We welcome and are pleased with these improvements, but we must emphasise that these are actions that fall within the duties, competencies and obligations of the administrations and that there is still much to be done”.

Cristóbal López Pazo, also a spokesman for the environmental organisation, added: “The Black Flags 2022 report is a tool to highlight flagrant cases of pollution and environmental mismanagement of our coasts.”

“All administrations must become aware of these problems and act immediately to improve the health of our ecosystems, our economies and the people themselves”.