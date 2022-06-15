BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Geidt resigns

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 June 2022 • 20:15
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Geidt resigns, the second to do so
The resignation on June 15 makes Lord Geidt the second ethics adviser to Boris Johnson to resign from the role over the prime minister’s behaviour.
Previously private secretary to the Queen’s, Lord Geidt said he was leaving the role, which he took up in April last year, “with regret”, but it was the “right thing” to do.
More to follow….
