By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 15:08

BREAKING NEWS: Retired Russian Major General commits suicide aged 90 Credit: Wikimedia

Retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov has allegedly committed suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15.

The news of the suicide of Retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov was reported by Russian Telegram channel 112.

The statement on the suicide of the retired Russian Major General read:

“The body of 90-year-old Lev Sotskov was found by his wife in a high-rise flat on Novatorov Street. The former intelligence officer had shot himself in the head with his award-winning pistol.”

Lev Sotskov also reportedly left a suicide note that read:

“The gun is a relic of battles on the river Khalkhin-Gol. I received it when I was a representative of Mongolian secret service on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Ulan-Bator event. 1989 L. Sotskov.

The retired Russian Major General’s body was reportedly found by his wife in a flat on Novatorov Street, Moscow, Russia.

Currently, forensic specialists are at the scene, and the causes and details of the retired Russian Major General’s suicide are being investigated.

Leo Sotskov graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), later joining the Russian foreign intelligence service and holding senior positions in foreign intelligence apparatuses.

After his retirement, the Russian Major General researched archival materials on the history of intelligence and wrote several books on its activities.

The news follows reports of retired Russian Air Force Major General, 63-year-old Kanamat Botashev being shot down in the sky over Ukraine on May, 22.

