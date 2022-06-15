By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 13:15
British scientist known as "world's first cyborg" dies aged 64
Credit: Twitter @DrScottMorgan
The “world’s first full cyborg” British scientist Dr Scott-Morgan has died aged 64, as announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday, June 15:
“To Peter’s amazing rebel supporters: With a broken heart, I’m letting you all know that Peter passed peacefully surrounded by his family, and those closest to him.”
“He was incredibly proud of all of you who supported him, and his vision of changing the way people see disability.”
Credit: Twitter @DrScottMorgan
Morgan underwent various operations to complete the process of converting him into a cyborg, such as eye-tracking technology and the creation of a life-like avatar that responded to AI body language.
Tributes to the British scientist have begun to flood Twitter:
The Motor Neurone Disease Association posted:
We’re saddened to hear that our former trustee Dr Peter Scott-Morgan, has died.
Peter inspired the MND Technology Think Tank and helped raise awareness via his Channel 4 documentary Peter: The Human Cyborg.
Our thoughts are with Peter’s husband, Francis, his family and friends.
Credit: Twitter @mndassoc
“So enormously sad to hear of the passing of a dear friend and MND warrior Peter Scott Morgan.His enthusiasm and zest for life was so awe inspiring and he truly taught the world that you could thrive with MND. My love to Francis and the whole family from a true admirer,” posted another Twitter user.
Credit: @Jan180454
“What an amazing inspirational man. Condolences to his family and friends. Full of hope for the future. Vale Dr Peter Scott-Morgan”, read another tweet.
Credit: @HoudiniPhantom
