By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 13:32

Canada Covid: 'Fully vaccinated' now means three jabs as 'two doses don’t work anymore'. Image: Adam Gethin/ Unsplash

CANADA has changed the definition of what constitutes being fully vaccinated in the country and now new Covid guidance has stated that three jabs of the vaccine are needed for full protection because “two doses don’t work anymore”.

On Tuesday, June 14, Canada’s federal cabinet ministers announced changes to the country’s Covid protocol, reflecting the advice from health experts, which now means that to be considered “fully vaccinated” a person must have had three doses of the Covid vaccine because “two doses are not enough”.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters in Ottawa: “Although two doses still protects significantly well against severe disease and death, two doses are not enough now to protect against infection and transmission.

“That is why we are transitioning now to an ‘up-to-date’ vaccination definition of what it means to be adequately protected against COVID-19.”

This comes after Dr Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday, June 10, that vaccine efficiency wanes significantly against coronavirus over time, “from 50 to 80 per cent effectiveness down to 20 per cent or lower six months after the second dose.”

She recommended the need to change the terminology to ‘up-to-date’.

Referencing the preferred policy wording, Dr Tam said: “(A) mandate is a policy decision that takes account many different factors and it’s up to the policymakers at this time to make that difficult decision. But I would always be going with recommending ‘up to date’.

“The difficulty, I think, right now is that the federal definition of vaccine mandates for administrative or travel or other purposes is not up to date. And I am encouraging everybody to adopt the definition.”

Back in January of this year, Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci, warned that the term “fully vaccinated” would be switched to “up to date”.

Fauci said on Tuesday, January 4, that instead of referring to somebody as “fully vaccinated”, people will soon be referred to as having their vaccinations “up to date” to signify that they have gotten their booster jabs.

“We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” Fauci said during the lecture.

“Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J.”

Then on Wednesday, February 16, Australians were warned that they might need FIVE Covid jabs to be considered fully protected.

Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) chairman Nigel Crawford said at the time that they could not rule out four or even five doses of Covid vaccine being mandated for Australians to be considered “up to date” with virus protection protocols.