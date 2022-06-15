By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 11:19

China's Sky Eye telescope detects signs of possible alien civilisations Credit: Creative Commons

Signs from alien civilisations have been picked up by China’s giant Sky Eye telescope, as reported by the national Science and Technology Daily, before being deleted.

China’s alleged signs from alien civilisations were said to have been detected by the world’s largest radio telescope, the Sky Eye, as narrow band electromagnetic signals differed from previously captured signals, as reported by Bloomberg.

The research was lead by Chief Scientist of extraterrestrial civilizations, Zhang Tonjie, supported by Beijing Normal University, the University of California Berkely and the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

As of yet their is no official explanation as to why the report on alien civilisations was removed from China’s official newspaper of the science and technology ministry, but the report has gone viral nonetheless, seeing huge hits on other Chinese media outlets, as well as state-run outlets.

The search for extraterrestrial life using Sky Eye was officially launched in September 2020 in Guizhou, China, with suspicious signals being detected in 2020 and 2022.

Chief Scientist Zhang is reported to have said that China’s Sky Eye is extremely sensitive in the low-frequency radio band, meaning that the suspicious signals could be due to some kind of radio interference that will require further future investigation.

