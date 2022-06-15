By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 14:05

EU to see gas exported from Egypt as Russian fuel alternative Credit: Creative Commons

The EU held talks on gas and fuels in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, June, 15, in a bid to move away from Russian fuel.

The news on gas from Egypt was reported by the EU in an official press release after the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a meeting with Egyptian President El Sisi.

President von der Leyen said:

“We are starting to tap into the full potential of EU-Egypt relations, by putting the clean energy transition and the fight against climate change at the heart of our partnership.”

“I look forward to working with Egypt as COP27 Presidency to build on the good momentum from last year in Glasgow.”

“Egypt is also a crucial partner in our efforts to move away from Russian fossil fuels and towards more reliable suppliers.”

In a joint statement on climate, energy and the green transition, Egyptian President El Sisi and President von der Leyen stated:

“We are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement and keeping the 1.5 degrees limit on global temperature rise within reach, building on the Katowice COP outcomes, the Glasgow Climate Pact and other relevant COP decisions, and through updated nationally determined contributions, low emission plans, net-zero strategies and policy implementation.”

“In responding to science, we urge all countries to explore ways in which they can pursue the highest possible ambition, and take steps towards accelerating the implementation of the mitigation pledges made, make substantial progress towards an ambitious and transformative adaptation approach and fulfil the climate finance pledges and commitments.”

“The transition to a green and circular economy, in particular ensuring the integrity of all ecosystems and biodiversity protection and the sustainable management of resources at all levels, as appropriate, including water, is a key element to achieving climate-neutral, sustainable growth.”

