First-ever export of natural gas from Israel to European Union

Israel’s Minister of Energy, Karine Elharrar, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Israel, Egypt and the EU for collaboration on trade, transportation and export of natural gas to EU countries during her visit to Egypt for an EMGF (East Mediterranean Gas Forum) meeting.

The Minister of Energy, Karine Elharrar, said: “This is a historical moment in which the small country of Israel becomes a significant player in the global energy market.”

“The MoU will enable Israel, for the first time, to export Israeli natural gas to Europe, and it is even more impressive looking at the significant set of agreements we signed over the last year, which position Israel and the Israeli energy and water sectors as a key global player”.

Minister of Energy, Karine Elharrar, now signed an MoU enabling the export of Israeli natural gas to the EU. The MoU recognizes the key role to be filled by natural gas in the energy economy of EU countries until 2030.

According to the MoU, in subsequent years the use of natural gas in the EU member states is expected to decrease to the point of compliance by the EU countries with the commitment to a zero-emissions economy by 2050.