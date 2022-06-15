Former Russian national football team captain calls on Putin to stop war

By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 17:42

Former Russian national football team captain Igor Denysov has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war with Ukraine in a video interview with journalist Nobel Arustamyan.

Videos of the interview with the former Russian national football team captain urging Putin to stop the ongoing war in Ukraine have been posted all over social media with one user posting footage of the interview:

⚡️Former captain of the Russian national football team Igor Denisov urged Putin to stop the war with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bIL0lkEvPh — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 15, 2022

The former Russian national football team captain claimed that he made a video appeal to Putin, during the first few days of the Russian invasion, but no media outlet would publish the former footballer’s video.

“I even said so: ‘I am ready to kneel down in front of you. I, a proud guy. I was ready to get on my knees in front of him to make it all stop.”

“What was one man’s life, some Denisov’s? There was no more pride, because I had already imagined where it was all going. But unfortunately, no one put it out,” the former footballer stated.”

The former footballer continued by describing the war as a disaster and stating that following the invasion he was “in total shock from what had happened and could not eat or sleep properly”.

“I don’t know, maybe I will be put in jail or killed for these words, but I am telling it like it is,” Denisov stated.

Igor Denisov is a four-time champion of Russia, winner of the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, and one of the few famous Russian footballers to publicly oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

