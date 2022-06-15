Fuengirola Town Hall presents the programme of events for San Juan

By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 2:51

Image of Isabel Moreno, the Fuengirola Councillor for Festivities. Credit: [email protected]

The programme of events for San Juan de El Boquetillo has been presented by Fuengirola Town Hall.

Isabel Moreno, the Councillor for Festivities of the Fuengirola Town Council, on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, presented the programme of events for the festivities of the Verbena de San Juan de El Boquetillo, which is celebrated in the Malaga municipality from June 22 to 25.

“Every year when summer approaches, the Town Council lovingly prepares a program of events for a very endearing celebration, in a much-loved neighbourhood such as Boquetillo and its San Juan festival”, said Ms Moreno.

She explained that the inauguration of the Verbena de San Juan will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at 9pm. Performances will begin at the same time, with a show by the Municipal Dance Group.

Following that, Maeva Fernandez will go on stage, which will give way at 10:30pm to the performance of Maria Carrasco. The musical finishing touch will be provided by Marisol Bizcocho, who will perform at 11:15pm.

On Thursday, June 23, starting at midnight, San Francisco beach will host the traditional fireworks display for the Night of San Juan. First though, at 9:30pm, the musical entertainment will continue in the surroundings of Calles Miguel Bueno, Menorca, and Boquetillo, with the Punto y Aparte Orchestra, and the Cenachero Duo.

A musical performance by David de Maria, which will begin at 11:00pm, will be the highlight of Friday, June 24, but before that, the Juani Guerrero School will perform at 9:30pm, and the group La Cava at 10:15pm.

On Saturday, June 25, the activities will start early, with the “Aquatic Olympics taking place at 11am. This will be on Calle Miguel Bueno, where there will be a large water slide so that the little ones can slide and there will also be different water games to cool off while having fun”.

Starting at 2pm, Plaza Anabel Conde will be the scene of a free tasting of paella and drinks that will also feature entertainment from the brass band ‘Lanz’.

At night there will be performances by the Dance School of Alicia Iranzo from 9:30pm, El Caletero at 10:15pm, Rafa Taleguilla at 11pm, and finally, Erika Leiva at 11.45pm.

Before concluding, the councillor invited “the residents of Boquetillo and all Fuengiroleños and people who visit us to enjoy these festivities, which will have good music, good temperatures, and an unbeatable atmosphere”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.