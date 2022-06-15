Marbella Council offers 800 free places for ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ activities

As announced by Marbella City Council this Tuesday, June 14, the registration period for the ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ programme will open on Wednesday, June 15. A total of 800 free places will be on offer for users of different ages for this activity which will take place during the months of July and August.

Manuel Cardeña, the councillor for the branch, presented the initiative together with the delegation’s technician. “Our objective is to encourage the practice of outdoor sports activities and healthy lifestyle habits during the season. summer”, stressed Mr Cardeña.

“They will be held in natural areas of Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, such as the beaches of La Bajadilla, El Cable, La Salida, and the parks of the Constitucion, Arroyo de la Represa, and, as a novelty in this third edition, that of Xarblanca”, the councillor added.