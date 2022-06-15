Marbella Council offers 800 free places for ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ activities

By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 4:30
As announced by Marbella City Council this Tuesday, June 14, the registration period for the ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ programme will open on Wednesday, June 15. A total of 800 free places will be on offer for users of different ages for this activity which will take place during the months of July and August.
Manuel Cardeña, the councillor for the branch, presented the initiative together with the delegation’s technician. “Our objective is to encourage the practice of outdoor sports activities and healthy lifestyle habits during the season. summer”, stressed Mr Cardeña.
“They will be held in natural areas of Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, such as the beaches of La Bajadilla, El Cable, La Salida, and the parks of the Constitucion, Arroyo de la Represa, and, as a novelty in this third edition, that of Xarblanca”, the councillor added.
He specified that registrations are monthly, and can be made preferably online through the Cronos Web platform, starting at 8:30am on Wednesday, although for the activities of the month of August it will reopen on July 1.
As a requirement, it is necessary to be registered in the database of www.marbella.es/deportes, or by email: [email protected]
For the first time, the program includes tai-chi and healthy gymnastics in Xarblanca, along with multisport and functional training in El Cable, as well as yoga, pilates, stretching, and beach soccer. In addition, the municipal gyms will continue to be open until the end of July with cardio-bodybuilding groups. More information is available on the town hall’s website at: https://www.marbella.es.
