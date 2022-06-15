By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 16:20

North African summer migration operation to cost Almeria's Port Authority €500,000 Credit: Creative commons

Almeria’s Port Authority will oversee “Operation Crossing the Strait in Almeria”, that will see over 600,000 people travel from Almeria’s port to North Africa, reportedly costing over half a million.

Almeria’s Port Authority saw the ship Almariya, of the Armas-Trasmediterranea shipping company, set sail to Oran (Algeria) on June, 15, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The number of people heading towards Africa from the Port of Almeria is expected to exceed figures seen in 2019, with an estimated 600,000 passengers this summer, following two years without the operation taking place due to the pandemic and the closure of borders by the Moroccan authorities.

The Almeria Port Authority has earmarked an estimated over half a million euros in expenses for the reinforcement of personnel, as well as for the reinforcement of cleaning services and investments in maintenance, conservation and improvement of infrastructures during the summer operation.

In total, for this summer, the APA will employ almost 80 people, with over 50 working as official staff and a further 22 to be contracted for the reinforcement of the services related to the OPE, such as operators of mechanical means, surveillance, information and auxiliary services.

€50,000 for the rental of 15 removable marquees to extend the shaded areas in the passenger waiting areas, and a tent for the emergency services has also been earmarked by Almeria Port Authority.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.