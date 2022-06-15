Peter Andre facing heavy criticism from fans over extravagant purchase

By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2022 • 15:59
Peter Andre with wife, Emily. Credit Peter Andre Twitter
Euro Weekly brought you the news on Monday, June 13 that Peter Andre had gifted his son a flash Audi worth £25,000 (€29,000).
Whilst some fans were impressed, others were less supportive and gave Peter a hard time saying the car was too high-powered for a 17-year-old while others pointed out that Junior hadn’t yet taken his driving test.
In his defence, Peter posted: “I’ve set rules. He did amazing with his bike. He needs a lot of lessons. He will be great. He knows the rules.”
On Monday Junior put a picture of him sitting on the car on his Instagram account, with the comment: “Couldn’t be more grateful right now ?. I’m releasing my debut single “SLIDE” this Friday 17th June and my dad just got me the car of my dreams. ?”
Peter Andre replied: “My son. So proud in every way. You deserve all of it. So happy you love your present.”
Junior Savva Andreas Andre born June 13, 2005 is the 17-year-old son of singer Peter Andre and glamour model Katie Price. His parents met on I’m a Celebrity back in 2004 and were together for four years before their divorce in 2009.
He has a younger sister named Princess, as well as five half-siblings from his parents’ other relationships.
Junior has been working hard on his music career and has given fans a sneak preview of what to expect from his first single. The 16-year-old took to TikTok to share a short clip of him singing along to his debut track with his producer in the studio
