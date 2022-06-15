By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 15:32

Piers Morgan weighs in on Britain's Brexit woes which has affected Brits in Spain. Image: Piers Morgan/ Twitter

FOLLOWING reports that the UK holders of disabled blue badges are being fined for using their UK blue badges to park in disabled spaces in Spain, Piers Morgan weighs in on Brexit woes and called for evidence that the decision has made British lives any easier.

Outspoken TV personality Piers Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 15 to call for evidence from Boris Johnson’s government that Brexit – which is affecting British ex-pats in Spain – has worked the way it was promised.

“At some stage, Brexit needs to start working – because so far, I see no evidence it is doing anything other than making British lives more difficult,” the 57-year-old said.

“I say this as someone who voted Remain but accepted the result & now wants to see Brexit work the way we were promised it would.”

Regarding the use of UK blue disabled badges in Spain, which have not been allowed to be used since last year, Her Majesty´s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, told Euro Weekly News at a jubilee event at his residence in Madrid on Thursday, June 2, that this form part of his ongoing negotiations regarding the use of UK driving licences in Spain.

Mr Elliot confirmed that there was no likelihood in the short term that the 90-day rule for non-residents would be extended.

