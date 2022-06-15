Police issue urgent appeal for woman missing in Valencia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 June 2022 • 22:01
Fina Martinez de Pablo - Image Policia Nacional
The appeal launched on the evening of June 15 is for help in finding Fina Martinez de Pablo who has Alzheimer’s.
Fina is 1.6 metres tall and is described as a thin redhead with blue eyes. She wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve t-shirt branded Queschua, light grey trousers and sneakers.
Anyone who has seen or does see her is asked to call the Asociasion Sosdesaparecidos either by phone or WhatsApp on +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 959 057. You can also email them at [email protected]
🔴 Desaparecida ⚠️ Ayuda pic.twitter.com/XBbXGQIORr
— PoliciaLocalValència (@policialocalvlc) June 15, 2022
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding the 68-year-old woman missing in Valencia.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
