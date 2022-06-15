By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 14:30

Robot soldiers one step closer as UK announces new defence AI technology Credit: Creative Commons

The UK’s Ministry of Defence announced the latest plans for its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) defence technology on Wednesday, June 15.

The latest UK Artificial Intelligence defence technology strategy aims to innovate the AI technology used by the UK Armed Forces, with a new Defence AI Centre (DAIC), all under a policy entitled “Ambitious, Safe and Responsible use of AI”.

The AI would be used in autonomous combat vehicles, systems to resupply or deliver supplies as well as smart systems for soldiers.

Speaking on the strategy Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin, said:

“Future conflicts may be won or lost on the speed and efficacy of AI technology, and our approach to AI must be rapid, ambitious and comprehensive.”

“Our new Defence AI Centre (DAIC) and AI strategy will create a focused hub to champion these technologies, working ethically hand in hand with human judgements to maintain the UK’s position at the forefront of global security and responsible innovation.”

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have also awarded a £7 million contract to a Northern Ireland based company Kainos, in partnership with AI specialist Faculty Science Ltd and defence experts Actica.

The contract aims to lead to world-class artificial intelligence experimentation while also helping to create and support highly skilled science jobs across the UK.

“Dstl is delivering the most ambitious programme in its 20-year history – and we can only deliver on this by working with diverse talent from across industry and academia, stated Dr Paul Kealey, Head of Dstl’s Cyber and Information Systems Division.

“AI has the potential to provide significant benefits across Defence from the back-office to the Front Line and I’m delighted we are working with Kainos – a brand new supplier who will bring specialist expertise and experience as a leader in the civil world into defence,” he continued.

Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney stated:

“We are delighted to have been selected to be AI Agile Delivery Partner for Dstl. We share the Ministry of Defence’s belief that when utilised effectively and responsibly, data and AI offers unparalleled opportunities for the future of defence.”

“Alongside our partners, Faculty and Actica, we are excited by the opportunity to extend this relationship with this long-term engagement with Dstl.”

