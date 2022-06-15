Selling your motorhome in Alicante: The essential guide

By Laura Kemp • 15 June 2022 • 17:42

The motorhome market is currently booming, with so many people wanting to pack up and travel around Spain in their portable homes! However, if you are thinking of selling your motorhome in Alicante, there are lots of things you need to consider – from the paperwork, rules and regulations to the price and timeframe. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best way to sell your motorhome in Alicante.

This guide will tell you all you need to know about selling your motorhome in Alicante, including the time frame you can expect, the all-important documents you will need and the best people to assist you.

What is the best way to sell your motorhome in Alicante?

Spain is one of the most beautiful locations to own a motorhome and with so many areas to travel and explore, it’s no surprise that there is an increasing interest in buying a motorhome. Plenty of single people, couples and families are spending their holidays travelling around different areas of Spain, with some even packing up for months on the road!

Although transferring your vehicle in the UK is as easy and pain-free as letting the DVLA know of a change of ownership, there are many more requirements and paperwork to contend with in Spain. The cost of vehicles in Spain is also much higher than in other countries so it can be difficult to decide on an asking price.

Like many things in Spain, the absolute best way to sell your motorhome is to have the help of a reputable and experienced company to give you all of the advice and to advertise your motorhome to prospective buyers.

They can take care of showcasing its features and benefits, as well as highlighting the main selling points to prospective buyers. They will also be clear on all of the legalities and paperwork to make your sale as quick and stress-free as possible.

What is my motorhome worth in Alicante?

The price of motorhomes can vary a lot, particularly depending on the age of the vehicle, the amenities and features included, the maintenance and the mileage.

The price of a new motorhome ranges from €40,000 to more than €200,000, some of which are very luxurious.

Second-hand motorhomes range from €25,000 to €40,000 depending on the age and mileage. The price of motorhomes, in general, are quite high and there is more demand than supply in Spain. This, however, does mean that the sale of your motorhome should be relatively quick.

How quickly can I sell my motorhome in Alicante?

Due to the social media boom of people buying motorhomes and camper vans, paired with the relatively low supply in Spain, selling your motorhome could be quick once you have sorted out the relevant documents and fees.

With the help of a reputable company to sell your motorhome, you could be looking at just three weeks to two months for your sale, depending on the type of vehicle, its condition, mileage and the price.

If you decide to sell your motorhome for under the market value then it is likely to sell very fast, so leaving a bit of room for negotiation is a good idea.

So, I have a buyer for your motorhome, what next?

It is vital that the vehicle is registered to the new owner, if not, you remain liable for taxes and any fines that the buyer may incur.

Despite this being a well-known fact, it is not something that is always adhered to in Spain and can lead to a very messy – and costly – aftermath.

It is in the best interest of all parties to seek the help of a specialist gestoria or the services of someone experienced to undertake this complex process.

What documents do I need to sell my motorhome in Alicante?

Original Permiso de Circulacion (Logbook)

Current ITV/MOT certificate – Inspeccion Tecnica de Vehiculos – If the vehicle is over 4 years old

The previous years IVTM road tax receipts (Impuesto de Vehículos de Traccion Mecanica)

Passport and NIE/DNI of both parties plus various mandates

What do I have to pay when selling my motorhome in Alicante?

Within 10 days, the seller of the vehicle will need to notify the Jefatura de Trafico office of the sale of the vehicle using the correct form. If this is not done, the seller may be liable for any future fines, taxes and overall responsibility for the vehicle. There is a small fee of €8.59 to do this.

Once you have all of these documents you will need to make an appointment at your local Jefatura de Trafico (Provincial Traffic Office) within 30 days.

Before attending your appointment at the traffic office, you will need to go to the local tax office (Hacienda) to pay the transfer tax (Modelo form 620) which is around 4 per cent of the official/fiscal value of the vehicle.

When the transfer tax has been paid, you will need to attend your appointment at the Jefatura de Trafico office and pay a fee and also provide them with the receipt/proof that the transfer tax has been paid.

You will then need to present the official with the rest of your documentation listed in the buyer’s section above.