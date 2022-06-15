Two Spanish cities named among the most bicycle-friendly in the world

The president of Ineco, Sergio Vazquez Torron, presented a report titled ‘The Bicycle in the City’ which the engineering and consultancy firm of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda has produced.

This is part of the new knowledge and innovation space, Ineco Impulsa, with the aim of periodically analysing mobility trends in the mobility market.

A new lever for anticipating and transforming the future of mobility and digital transformation and helping to tackle the major social, economic and environmental challenges.

This first study takes an in-depth look at the possibilities of this mode of transport, which is set to become a major player in the mobility of cities. Ineco, a player in the definition of urban mobility strategies, analyses the situation and the challenges facing the sector, in line with current public mobility policies and the increased promotion of the bicycle as a means of transport.

This report shows that cities with the highest modal share of cycling in mobility have the highest ratios of public bicycles per inhabitant.

Their advantages are numerous: they are a sustainable, fast, flexible and practical urban mobility option; they provide access to a bicycle for people who cannot afford one due to lack of resources or lack of space in their homes; they allow one-way journeys; they are an ideal ally of public transport in the stages of access or dispersal; they eliminate the perceived risk of bicycle theft for users; and, above all, they can become a catalyst for bicycle use to be accepted as a regular means of transport.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, there are many examples of cities where cycling has increased as a result of the health crisis, both in Spain and internationally.

Among Spain’s major cities, only a few have more than 2 km of segregated cycle lanes per 10,000 inhabitants. Only two, Seville and Barcelona, have at some point been ranked among the 20 most cycle-friendly cities in the world.