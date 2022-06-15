By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 12:47

Spain's 2022 heatwave temperatures 8°C above normal as AEMET reveals new data Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

Spain’s 2022 heatwave is seeing temperatures soar, with AEMET releasing new historical data on the phenomenon.

On Wednesday June, 15, new historical data was released on Spain’s 2022 heatwave by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) who took to twitter to publish information and charts:

“This is how the average daily temperature has been during the first two weeks of June in peninsular Spain as a whole. All days have been above the normal average. The temperature on the 14th was almost 8 °C above normal.”

“The current heatwave of June 2022 is one of the earliest, along with that of June 1981. Comparing the two months, we see that:

– June 1981 started cooler than the current one.

– The warmest time of the 1981 heatwave was less intense than that of the current heatwave.”

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

“Another early heatwave was the one that started on 13 June 2017 (which also affected Portugal, with severe fires). The peak of that wave was similarly less intense than the current one, although it was a long wave; June 2017 ended up being the warmest in the historical series.”

“For peninsular Spain as a whole, since 10 June the average daily temperatures have been above the 95th percentile, i.e. the warmest 5% of days recorded at this time. June 14 was the warmest day in the series for that date.”

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

“If we extend this to the whole year, we see that the temperatures of these days are not only anomalous for mid-June, but would even be extreme if they had been measured during the heatwave, the hottest time of the year, as they are above the 95th percentile for that period.”

“The heat wave is forecast to continue until Saturday. Friday will be the hottest day of the wave in the average of peninsular Spain, with temperatures beginning to drop on Saturday in the west and normalising from Monday onwards throughout the territory.”

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

“Between 2012 and 2021, for every record cold day there are 10 record warm days. In 2022 we have 6 record warm days compared to 2 record cold days. The higher frequency of warm days is consistent with the warming observed in recent decades.

“We end the thread by reminding you that all the data shown here are provisional and the results could change slightly after further analysis.

We also leave you the study of heat waves in Spain since 1975➡️”

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

