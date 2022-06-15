By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 8:19

Spanish media slams officials as excess mortality continues in Spain with "no explanation".

A SPANISH media outlet slammed government officials for not explaining the months of continued excess mortality in Spain.

Official data reported from MOMO, Spain’s Daily Mortality Monitoring System, which tracks the evolution of the number of observed daily deaths versus expected deaths to be monitored, showed that in May, 4,000 deaths in Spain were due to excess mortality.

More than three thousand of these “excessive” deaths were due to Covid, according to La Razon, with the remaining thousand being due to other unspecified pathologies.

“These figures are striking,” the Spanish news outlet said.

“Three thousand deaths from SARS-CoV-2 is too many if we take into account that 90 per cent of Spaniards are vaccinated.”

“The inexplicable thing is that the months with excess mortality continue to pass and no official spokesperson says what is happening,” it said.

It added: “A thousand more deaths from other causes also lack explanation and the Ministry of Health should clarify the reason.”

The news outlet also added that the number of “cases of cardiovascular diseases, myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, thrombocytopenia, sudden death and cancer are rising.”

As previously reported, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) became mainstream news on Wednesday, June 8 following the development of Australia’s first SADS registry.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), is an “umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people” and this ‘mysterious’ syndrome is said to have left doctors in Australia searching for more answers.

