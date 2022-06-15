Surfboarder dies after drowning at Punta Umbria beach in Huelva province

By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 0:51

Image of Punta Umbria beach in Huelva province. Credit: Google maps - Jose Vazquez Martin

A 32-year-old surfboarder has drowned at the Huelva province beach of Punta Umbria.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalusia, a 32-year-old man died this Tuesday, June 14, after being rescued from the water in the area of ​​the Punta Umbria beach breakwater in the province of Huelva.

112 reported receiving the first of many emergency calls at around 7:30pm, informing the operator that a man had fallen from a paddle surfboard and could not get out of the water. The incident occurred in the area of ​​the Punta Umbria breakwater.

The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols to the location from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police. A 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance was also mobilised, complete with a team of medics, as well as the Red Cross.

A Local Police patrol was first on the scene, quickly verifying that the man had been rescued by a boat and was being taken ashore to the nearby port. Despite attempts by the ambulance crew to revive him, the health services eventually confirmed the man dead at the scene.

