Surfboarder dies after drowning at Punta Umbria beach in Huelva province

By Chris King • 15 June 2022 • 0:51
Image of Punta Umbria beach in Huelva province.
Credit: Google maps - Jose Vazquez Martin
According to Emergencies 112 Andalusia, a 32-year-old man died this Tuesday, June 14, after being rescued from the water in the area of the Punta Umbria beach breakwater in the province of Huelva.
112 reported receiving the first of many emergency calls at around 7:30pm, informing the operator that a man had fallen from a paddle surfboard and could not get out of the water. The incident occurred in the area of the Punta Umbria breakwater.
The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols to the location from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police. A 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance was also mobilised, complete with a team of medics, as well as the Red Cross.
A Local Police patrol was first on the scene, quickly verifying that the man had been rescued by a boat and was being taken ashore to the nearby port. Despite attempts by the ambulance crew to revive him, the health services eventually confirmed the man dead at the scene.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
