By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 June 2022 • 16:46

The best properties for sale in Malaga with Habitat Inmobiliaria

The province of Malaga continues to develop and is now, for the second year running, the province with the highest population growth in Spain. And no wonder, as Malaga is one of the most attractive cities in which to live. Increasing economic activity and an excellent quality of life make the Andalusian province the ideal destination to buy a property.

Habitat Inmobiliaria has a wide range of developments , including Habitat Valle Romano (Estepona), Habitat Santangelo (Benalmádena), Habitat Alborán Siroco (Torremolinos) and Habitat Alborán Mistral (Torremolinos).

Habitat Valle Romano is a development of 115 exclusive homes from one to four bedrooms with terraces and the possibility of choosing fantastic penthouses or ground floor apartments with private gardens.

With sea views and the best orientation on the Costa del Sol, the development also features communal areas that include a swimming pool, gymnasium, social club and gardens. The properties have excellent qualities and the best finishes, perfectly combining elegance, modernity and functionality.

Located in Estepona, the development has privileged views of the Natural Park Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja that can be enjoyed comfortably thanks to the large windows of the development. In addition, it is only a few minutes from the beach and close to the Valle Romano Golf & Resort golf course, so outdoor leisure is assured.

As for Habitat Santangelo , with work already begun, it is located in Benalmádena and is a development of 51 homes with one to four bedrooms.

Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, its spacious living rooms and open spaces, terraces, swimming pool and gardens make the development the perfect place to relax in the open air.

It is located just 20 minutes from the centre of Malaga and Puerto Banus, which makes it possible to live in a peaceful environment while being just a stone’s throw away from the lively Andalusian city.

Finally, in Torremolinos, we find Habitat Alborán-Siroco and Habitat Alborán-Mistral .

Forming part of a gated residential complex, they have an innovative architectural design that ensures that all the homes enjoy privileged sea views through their large windows and terraces.

On the beachfront, both developments offer an elegant and exclusive setting with beautiful gardens from which to enjoy the horizon of the Alboran Sea.

Located right on the seafront promenade of Torremolinos, they have a direct connection to Malaga International Airport and are just a few minutes from the city centre.

In short, if you are looking for a property with terrace and swimming pool from which you can enjoy the Mediterranean Sea and the Costa del Sol, Habitat Inmobiliaria has a fantastic range of developments among which you can find your future home.

More information on Habitat Inmobiliaria Malaga developments.

Those interested in finding out more about Habitat Inmobiliaria’s developments in Malaga can get more information and, if they wish, request a video call on the free phone number 900 100 420, by sending an email to [email protected] or by visiting the website www.habitatinmobiliaria.com.