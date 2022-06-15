The conclusive guide to selling your motorhome in Almeria

By Laura Kemp • 15 June 2022 • 17:44

Image - Pixabay

Buying or selling a motorhome in Spain can be a daunting task and, for many, the language barrier can make things a little bit more difficult. It is essential to know the rules, regulations and the important paperwork needed when selling your motorhome, that’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best way to sell your motorhome in Almeria.

This guide will tell you the steps you need to take when selling your motorhome in Almeria, the time frame you can expect, the all-important documents you will need and the best people to help you on your journey.

What is the best way to sell your motorhome in Almeria?

Spain is an incredible place to own a motorhome, with so many areas to travel and stunning scenery to explore. The motorhome market is currently booming, as people and families of all ages are packing up and spending weeks – or even months – on the road in their portable homes.

However, while transferring your vehicle in the UK is as simple as letting the DVLA know of a change of ownership, Spain can be a whole different ball game. The cost of vehicles in Spain is also much higher than in other counties so it can be difficult to know how much to sell the vehicle for.

Of course, you could put a “For Sale” sign in the window of the vehicle, however, like many things in Spain, the absolute best way to sell your motorhome is to have the help of a reputable company to give you all of the advice and to advertise your motorhome to prospective buyers.

A reputable company will take great photographs of your motorhome, showcasing its features and benefits to prospective buyers, as well as highlighting the main selling points of the vehicle. They will also know the ins and outs of making sure the legal side of the sale is taken care of and that you get the best possible deal.

This will ensure a smooth sale with the peace of mind that all of the correct and relevant paperwork is completed.

What is my motorhome worth in Almeria?

The price of motorhomes can vary a lot, particularly depending on the age of the vehicle, the amenities and features included, the engine size and the mileage.

The price of a new motorhome ranges from €40,000 to more than €200,000, some of which are very luxurious.

If the motorhome is second-hand, prices range between €25,000 to €40,000 depending on the age and mileage. The price of motorhomes, in general, are quite high and there is currently more demand than supply in Spain. This, however, does mean that the sale of your motorhome should be relatively quick.

How quickly can I sell my motorhome in Almeria?

Due to the growing number of people wanting to pack up and travel around the country in a motorhome and the relatively low supply in Spain, selling your motorhome should be quite quick once you have the relevant documents and fees in order.

With the help of a reputable company to sell your motorhome, you could be looking at just three weeks to two months for your sale, depending on the type of vehicle, its condition, mileage and the price.

If you price it under market value, then it is most likely that it will sell very fast. A quality campervan at the right price can sell very quickly and leaving room for some negotiation is a good idea.

So, I have a buyer for your motorhome, what next?

It is absolutely critical to have the vehicle registered to the new owner, if not, you remain liable for taxes and any fines that the buyer may incur.

Despite this being very common knowledge, it is not something that is always adhered to in Spain and can lead to a very messy – and costly – aftermath.

It is in the best interest of all parties to visit a specialist gestoria or engage the services of someone experienced to undertake this complex process.

What documents do I need to sell my motorhome in Almeria?

Original Permiso de Circulacion (Logbook)

Current ITV/MOT certificate – Inspeccion Tecnica de Vehiculos – If the vehicle is over 4 years old

The previous years IVTM road tax receipts (Impuesto de Vehículos de Traccion Mecanica)

Passport and NIE/DNI of both parties plus various mandates

What do I have to pay when selling my motorhome in Almeria?

Within 10 days, the seller of the vehicle will need to notify the Jefatura de Tráfico office of the sale of the vehicle using the correct form. If this is not done, the seller may be liable for any future fines, taxes and overall responsibility for the vehicle. There is a small fee of €8.59 to do this.

Once you have all of these documents you will need to make an appointment at your local Jefatura de Trafico (Provincial Traffic Office) within 30 days.

Before attending your appointment at the traffic office, you will need to go to the local tax office (Hacienda) to pay the transfer tax (Modelo form 620) which is around 4 per cent of the official/fiscal value of the vehicle.

When the transfer tax has been paid, you will need to attend your appointment at the Jefatura de Trafico office and pay a fee and also provide them with the receipt/proof that the transfer tax has been paid.

You will then need to present the official with the rest of your documentation listed in the buyer’s section above.