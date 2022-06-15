By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 12:00

UK-Netherlands rail link may face closure for years of renovation works Credit: Creative Commons

The UK-Netherlands rail link, Eurostar’s popular Amsterdam Centraal route, could be stopped after just two years of operation.

Eurostar’s latest renovation plans, set for Amsterdam’s Centraal station in 2024, would see the UK-Netherlands rail link to the terminal out of use for multiple years as reported by the Independent.

The renovations works are to be carried out by government organisation “ProRail”, who maintain and extend Holland’s railways.

Vivianne Heijnen, state secretary of infrastructure to Holland’s parliament, in which she stated:

“The space is needed for construction work and the situation is very complex.”

Heijnen also stated that the plans were “unacceptable” as space elsewhere with secure access to platforms was unavailable.

She also asked Pro Rail to “do everything possible together with NS to solve the problems surrounding Eurostar during the renovation of Amsterdam Centraal.”

Heijnen also spoke of the importance of the UK-Netherlands rail link , as it helps reduce short haul flights.

A Eurostar spokesperson stated: “We have an agreement with the Dutch railway that allows us to operate from the terminal at Amsterdam Central Station until November 2023″

“After that period, a number of potential options have been defined, but a final decision is yet to be made.

“There is currently no risk that we will stop running this service. It is however, important to have a quick decision on the destination station in Amsterdam to assure continuity on the route.”

