BREAKING: Ukraine seizes assets of Belarusian company accused of financing Russia’s invasion

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 June 2022 • 8:56

BREAKING: Ukraine seizes assets of Belarusian fuel company accused of financing Russia's invasion. Image: SBU

UKRAINE’S Security Service has begun seizing the assets of a Belarusian fuel company ‘involved in financing Russia’s invasion’, according to the SBU on Wednesday, June 15.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has seized the assets of a Belarusian state-owned fuel company accused of being “involved in financing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.

“Among the seized assets were corporate rights and bank accounts with a total value of almost UAH 20 million,” the SBU said.

According to the Security Service, this Belarusian state-owned company specialises in wholesale of various fuels.

“Over the past year, it has exported goods worth almost UAH 20 billion to Ukraine. The company had Belarusian state-owned enterprises among its founders, purchased raw materials from Russia and paid taxes to the budgets of both countries,” the SBU said.

It added: “In view of this, the network is directly related to the financing of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”

СБУ ініціювала арешт активів білоруської паливної компанії, що причетна до фінансування агресії рф Серед арештованих активів – корпоративні права та банківські рахунки загальною вартістю майже 20 млн грн. ➡️ https://t.co/LiYTqx3hD1 pic.twitter.com/yvKRqlY8SD — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 15, 2022

The SBU, which recently exposed Russian soldiers trying to intimidate Ukrainian soldiers by sending threatening messages to their personal telephones at the behest of Russia’s Special Service, said: “All seized assets were transferred to the National Agency for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).”

It continued: “Detection and documentation of criminal activity was carried out by SBU officers within the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️Part 2 of Art. 110-2 (financing of actions committed for the purpose of forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine);

▪️Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, misappropriation of property or taking it by abuse of office, committed under martial law or state).

“Procedural guidance in the case is provided by the Podolsk District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv.”

